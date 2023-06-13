Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.74

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 4679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cimpress Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. Research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2,331.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

