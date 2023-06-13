Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.74

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 4679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cimpress Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. Research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2,331.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Stories

