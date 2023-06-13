Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.00

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 70326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

