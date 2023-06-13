CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 21,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,422. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.
