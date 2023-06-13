Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,930 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

