Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

