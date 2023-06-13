Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,123 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 232,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $54,485,870. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $230.18.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

