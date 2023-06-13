Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,216 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

