Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 2.0% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.99.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

