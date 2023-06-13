Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,028,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,878,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,405,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

