Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,096,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

