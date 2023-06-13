Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $17.13 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $279.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.33.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

