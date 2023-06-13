Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.76 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

