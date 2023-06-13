Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 355.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.