Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 30,371 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of CTO Realty Growth worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $5,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 145,360 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Compass Point lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.3 %

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,955.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 59,137 shares of company stock worth $956,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

