Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 1.4%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.60. 127,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,140,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $683.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.