Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 1.4%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.60. 127,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,140,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Chico’s FAS Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $683.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
