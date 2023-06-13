Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 361.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

