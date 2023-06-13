Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.39. 7,159,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,948. The company has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

