Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

