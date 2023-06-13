Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $104,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

CRL stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $207.50. 52,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,853. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

