Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.94% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $104,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after buying an additional 197,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CRL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.50. 52,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,853. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.62.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.