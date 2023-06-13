Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD) Announces $1.97 Interim Dividend

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.97 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Challenger Price Performance
About Challenger
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
