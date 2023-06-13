Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. 6,705,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,123. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

