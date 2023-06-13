Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $7.33 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.10 on Monday, hitting $271.05. 15,444,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.