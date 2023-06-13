Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $24.93 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,868 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AT&T by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 883,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,480,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,793. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.