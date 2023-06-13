Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 667,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,031,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 9,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Mercato Partners Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

