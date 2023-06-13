Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 455,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 1.53% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEKA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 14,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,436. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

