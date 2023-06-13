Centiva Capital LP Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 591,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 3.97% of Liberty Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIBY. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

LIBY stock remained flat at $10.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

