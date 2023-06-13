Centiva Capital LP Buys 15,690 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,590. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

