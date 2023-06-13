Centiva Capital LP Buys 12,752 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 759.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $225.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,132. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.