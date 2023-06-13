CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.00

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 220862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CEMEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $3,105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

