CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.00

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 220862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CEMEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $3,105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

