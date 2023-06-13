Celer Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.70 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $115.07 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

