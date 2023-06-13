Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Celanese Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

