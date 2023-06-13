Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CETEF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.47. 52,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,438. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.