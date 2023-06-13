Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CETEF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.47. 52,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,438. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
