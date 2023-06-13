Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE:CAT opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

