Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 873,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,113,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

