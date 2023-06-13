Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 873,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,113,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.
