Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $440.13 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $440.13 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,783,076,018 coins and its circulating supply is 11,097,789,587 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,781,040,149 with 11,095,872,121 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04143711 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,191,320.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

