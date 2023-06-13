Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Carvana Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,473,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 459,210 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

