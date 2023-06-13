Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the May 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.8 %

CRRFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 1,304,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.21.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

