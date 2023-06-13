Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) vs. Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Critical Analysis

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 785.02 -$23.79 million ($0.35) -2.10 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.89 million ($1.66) -1.56

Analyst Ratings

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Talaris Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -52.32% -44.58% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -41.82% -39.37%

Risk and Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. The firm is conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in diseases affecting the heart: a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the “”ARCHER”” trial) in acute myocarditis; and a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis. It is also involved in developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR001 for the patients with a severe form of scleroderma. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

