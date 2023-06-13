Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $87.19 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

