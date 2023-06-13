Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 4,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

