Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.63. 439,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,184. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

