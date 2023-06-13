Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Rithm Capital comprises approximately 0.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $65,192,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $54,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,301,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 629,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

