Cannell Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 351,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $15,123,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

