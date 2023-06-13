Cannell Capital LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,026,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDI. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $115,681.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,629.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $115,681.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

