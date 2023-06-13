Cannell Capital LLC Sells 443,828 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,943,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443,828 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group makes up approximately 5.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of North American Construction Group worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,209 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 349,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $511.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.