Cannell Capital LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,711. The stock has a market cap of $880.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,578.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

