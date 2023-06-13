Cannell Capital LLC Sells 1,336,177 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336,177 shares during the period. TrueCar comprises about 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 6.33% of TrueCar worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 31,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,158. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

