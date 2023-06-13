Cannell Capital LLC Sells 1,147,212 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSHGet Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,212 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop makes up about 2.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of Tile Shop worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 84,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,570. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Tile Shop Profile

(Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.