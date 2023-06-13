Cannell Capital LLC Sells 1,147,212 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,212 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop makes up about 2.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of Tile Shop worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 84,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,570. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

