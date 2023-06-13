Cannell Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,715 shares during the period. Neuronetics accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 11.93% of Neuronetics worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Neuronetics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 776.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,392. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 52,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

